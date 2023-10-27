US not drawing red lines for Israel -White House

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not trying to dictate limits for Israel, the White House said on Friday, as the Israelis expanded their military operation in Gaza against Hamas militants.

The fresh military onslaught by Israel comes as the United States scrambles to arrange a humanitarian pause for deliveries of fuel and relief aid to Gaza civilians. How the expanded ground operation will impact efforts toward a pause was unclear.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, at a news briefing, would not comment on the Israeli expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel's right to defend itself after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7. headtopics.com

"Since the very beginning, we have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they're doing this. And we have not been shy about expressing our concerns over civilian casualties, collateral damage, and the approach that they might choose to take. That's what friends can do, and we're friends," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland an Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

