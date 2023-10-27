US Near-Term Inflation Views Jump to 4.2%, Highest Since May

Chevron Slump Cuts $6.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

ECB survey sees inflation back near target by 2025Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson Promises ‘Unvarnished Views’ in New Job at GB NewsBoris Johnson promised to deliver his “unvarnished views” as the former UK prime minister takes up a new position at the GB News channel. Read more ⮕

Les Leyne: Top 10% of short-term rental hosts took in half the revenueMcGill University researchers found that it’s the businesses renting out multiple units that dominate the market in B.C. Read more ⮕

Home sales, prices will likely fall in short term but pick up next spring: TD reportTORONTO — A new report by TD Economics predicts Canadian home sales and average prices will fall over the coming months but pick up by the second quarter next year. Read more ⮕

Home sales, prices will likely fall in short term but pick up next spring: TD reportTORONTO — A new report by TD Economics predicts Canadian home sales and average prices will fall over the coming months but pick up by the second quarter... Read more ⮕

Les Leyne: Top 10% of short-term rental hosts took in half the revenueMcGill University researchers found that it’s the businesses renting out multiple units that dominate the market in B.C. Read more ⮕