US mortgage rates have fallen for the third consecutive week, dropping to 7.44%. Poland is encouraging US firms to buy an equity stake in a nuclear project, according to an aide of Tusk. The Bank of England's Ramsden predicts that UK rates will remain high for a prolonged period. Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has sold his stake in the F1 team at a valuation of £1 billion. Mars has made an offer to acquire Britain's Hotel Chocolat for £534 million.

Last month, almost all of Russia's oil was sold above the price cap. Hydro's CEO expects aluminum demand to recover next year. Cepsa has commented on Spain's decision to retain an energy windfall tax. Menlo Ventures has raised $1.35 billion for AI investments. Ottawa has extended the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are facing financial difficulties and are close to being broke. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

The Bank of Canada has increased its policy interest rate in an attempt to control rising inflation after the pandemic. The housing market has been a significant factor in the decline of economic output in several regions, with investment falling to levels not seen since the 1990s.

Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts view Fed is done hiking rates. Cathie Wood predicts US inflation rate will turn negative in 2024. Nvidia adds $200 billion as winning streak set to match record. Canada to 'carefully' review Glencore deal for Teck Coal Mines. Australian dealmakers rush to save $24 billion worth of deals. Israel latest: Gaza hospitals in focus as Biden urges restraint. Meta has more Wall Street fans than ever as rally nears 300%. Alphabet CEO Pichai grilled on record-keeping at Google Play trial. Investors are covering their short bets, sending stocks higher. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

According to Zoocasa, millennials have seen the largest decline in homeownership rates over the past decade. This news highlights the challenges faced by this generation in entering the housing market.

A large increase in average monthly mortgage payments will arise from the nearly $1 trillion in renewals due by 2026, triggering a large demand shock and putting stress on the economy. The central bank will need to ease aggressively before the shock strikes to avoid a crisis, positioning Government of Canada bonds for outperformance in 2024.

CMHC data shows that fixed-rate mortgages with terms of three to five years are gaining popularity, accounting for 51% of the residential market in August 2023. This marks a reversal of the previous trend where shorter-term mortgages were preferred.

Rental housing builders are warning they may need still more financial incentives from government to help tackle the housing crisis even as provinces are joining Ottawa to remove sales taxes from new-build rental projects.

