US lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technology

U.S. firms such as Qualcomm and Alphabet's Google have embraced RISC-V, but so too have many Chinese companies. Now, a broader group of 18 lawmakers that includes five Democrats is asking the Biden administration for how it plans to prevent China "from achieving dominance in ... RISC-V technology and leveraging that dominance at the expense of U.S. national and economic security," according to a letter the group sent to Raimondo and seen by Reuters.

"While the benefits of open-source collaboration on RISC-V promise to be significant for advancement and development of the U.S. semiconductor industry, it can only be realized when contributors are working with the sole aim of improving the technology, and not aiding the technological goals and geopolitical interests of" China, the group of lawmakers wrote in the letter.

YouTubeHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) indicated on Tuesday that the impeachment inquiry he's spearheading against President Joe Biden is in the "downhill phase" as he looks to "wrap it up as soon as possible."The announcement that Comer wants to quickly finish up his probe into the "Biden crime family" comes a week after he admitted he didn't want to hold any more public hearings, claiming he "can do more with" depositions.

