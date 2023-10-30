US has no plans to send troops to Israel-Hamas war

said the U.S. does not plan to send its troops into the battle zone as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday, Harris said the U.S. is helping its ally Israel by providing guidance and equipment but is by no means instructing the country on how to move forward.Asked how likely the ongoing war is to turn into a regional conflict that requires the involvement of U.S. soldiers, Harris replied: “We have absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period.

The vice president repeated the administration's position that Israel has a right to defend itself following the brutal attack the Hamas militant group launched on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages.

Israel launched airstrikes and blockades on the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, after the Oct. 7 attack. So far, over 8,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and minors, "The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination and dignity, and we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to and that there be humanitarian aid that flows," Harris said. The White House has been asking Israelis "hard questions" about their military operation, including about their plans for the future once the fighting ends.

"We have pressed them on questions like objectives and matching means to objectives, about both tactical and strategic issues associated with this operation," he said. Sullivan said that Hamas is making it difficult for Israel to protect civilians by using them as human shields, but that "does not lessen Israel's responsibility, under international humanitarian law, to distinguish between terrorists and civilians and to protect the lives of innocent people.

