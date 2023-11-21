US Defense Secretary Visits Kyiv, Announces Additional Weapons for Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday to ensure continued support for Ukraine amidst global risks. Austin announced the Pentagon's plan to send $100 million worth of weapons to Ukraine, including artillery and air defense systems.





Ukraine Recap: Russia’s War Is Now Static, Kyiv Commander SaysThe Ukrainian army’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Russia’s invasion is now in a new phase of “positional” warfare of static and attritional fighting, as in the First World War. Zaluzhnyi, writing in The Economist, said this will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power.

Russia steps up its aerial barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv officials brace for attacks on infrastructureRussia unleashed a wave of nighttime drone and missile attacks across 10 of Ukraine's 24 regions, Ukrainian authorities said Friday as they prepare for another winter of infrastructure bombardment by the Kremlin's forces.

At least 14 wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine as European Commission head visits KyivThe governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne. Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said

From Kyiv and St. Petersburg, two strangers count the days of war between Ukraine and RussiaIn Diaries of War, artist Nora Krug illustrates weekly interviews with a journalist and artist living on opposite sides of a conflict that fills both of them with sorrow

Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Strikes Russian Missile Carrier in CrimeaUkraine struck the Zaliv shipyard on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Saturday, hitting a Russian ship capable of carrying Kalibr missiles, air defense commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed damage to a vessel from what it said was an attack from 15 cruise missiles, 13 of which were shot down.

Ukraine Recap: Grenade Blast Kills Aide to Kyiv’s Top CommanderMajor Hennadiy Chastyakov, the aide of Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, was killed by an explosive device during a family birthday party in the Kyiv region, Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram. An investigation is under way into the incident.

