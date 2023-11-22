US appeals court rejects appeal in Ronaldo rape case

A U.S. appeals court has rejected an appeal by the lawyer of a woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009. The court upheld a federal judge's dismissal of the case and refused to reopen the civil lawsuit. The woman's lawyer argued that the confidentiality agreement she signed in 2010 should be unsealed and made public.





