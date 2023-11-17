US ambassador urges Canada to purchase Boeing P-8 surveillance aircraft

The United States ambassador to Canada has sent a letter to Liberal cabinet ministers urging them to move ahead with a sole-source deal to purchase the Boeing P-8 surveillance aircraft for the Canadian military. The letter from Ambassador David Cohen comes as the Liberal government deliberates on whether to buy the P-8 in a $8-billion project or allow Canadian firms to take part in a competition, as originally had been planned, industry sources say.

Cohen’s letter was sent to various ministers, including Treasury Board president Anita Anand, whose organization is examining the funding proposal for the P-8 acquisition. Cohen told this newspaper that, “I am not going to confirm or comment on any private diplomatic correspondence.” But he added that the Canadian government had concluded the P-8 was the only plane to meet its needs. Cohen also noted that U.S.-built defence products meant jobs for Canadians. “It is important to remember that there is significant economic benefit for Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises even when a procurement is through the U.S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Canada Headlines Read more: OTTAWASUNCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEHİLLTİMES: MPs must take strong, united stand against antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism in CanadaThe Hill Times

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canada's premiers united in their criticism of federal housing policy, carbon tax changesCranes are seen above a condo tower under construction in downtown Vancouver.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Canada, United States renew Rivalry Series on TSN Canada looks to kick off the 2023-24 Rivalry Series with a win tonight in Game 1 as they take on the United States from Mullett Arena, in Tempe, Ariz. Watch Canada and the United States face off in Game 1 of the Rivalry Series LIVE at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry SeriesTEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry SeriesHilary Knight scores, adds assist as U.S. beats Canada 3-1 in first game of Rivalry Series

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry SeriesTEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.

Source: SooToday | Read more »