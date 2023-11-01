US Air Force blows up Minuteman III in test flight after post-launch anomaly

The nuclear-capable Minuteman III, made by Boeing Co, is key to the U.S. military's strategic arsenal. The missile has a range of 6,000-plus miles (9,660-plus km) and can travel at a speed of about 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph).(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Mike Stone; Editing by Richard Chang)

