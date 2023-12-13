Upgrade Your Holiday Looks with These Cute Accessories

The holiday season is here, and it's time to dress up for all the festive occasions. But you don't need to buy a whole new wardrobe. A few key holiday party accessories can upgrade your go-to looks without breaking the bank. From jewel-encrusted headbands to shimmery tights, these accessories will add a little extra pizzazz to your outfits. Plus, they can be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe later.

Check out our top picks for the cutest holiday accessories that will leave you sparkling all night long





FashionCanada » / 🏆 35. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get Party-Ready with These Holiday Fashion PicksFind the perfect pieces to create a winning holiday look with our selection of head-turning, on-trend, party-worthy fashion items.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

In-Season Fruits and Vegetables for a Delicious Holiday MenuUsing in-season ingredients in your holiday meals is a great way to ensure your food has the richest flavours and is full of nutrients. Make your holiday menu healthy and delicious by using these six in-season fruits and vegetables in side dishes, desserts, and, of course, as the main course.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

In-Season Fruits and Vegetables for Your Holiday MealsUsing in-season ingredients in your holiday meals is a great way to ensure your food has the richest flavours and is full of nutrients. Make your holiday menu healthy and delicious by using these six in-season fruits and vegetables in side dishes, desserts, and, of course, as the main course.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Violent Night: A Grizzled Santa Claus Takes on Mercenaries in New Holiday FilmLooking for your next binge-worthy series or film to add to your streaming queue? Check back with Village Life every Friday for Jordan Parker's comprehensive insights on the week's most buzz-worthy programs from top streaming services like Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime, and beyond. On Crave – Violent Night Now that we’re almost midway through November, I feel it appropriate to start with some yuletide recommendations. This is definitely not your typical holiday feature though. It follows a grizzled Santa Claus, who’s forced to fight a group of mercenaries who take a wealthy family hostage in their home. Think Home Alone, Bad Santa, and Die Hard combined. David Harbour is perfect as an angry, gruff Mr. Claus, and he stars alongside the always-wonderful John Leguizamo. Beverly D’Angelo, Alexis Louder, Cam Gigandet, and more provide serviceable turns as greedy family members. Director Tommy Wirkola had a recent Netflix hit with foreign-language The Trip, but this film more closely aligns with his 2009 cult classic darling Dead Snow

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Key Holiday Dressing Tips to Avoid Wardrobe MalfunctionsFor most of us, the holidays are the one time of year when we have an excuse to dress up — so naturally, we want to make every stylish outing count. Here's how.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Forcing Bulbs into Bloom: A Holiday TraditionLearn about the age-old tradition of forcing bulbs into bloom during the holiday season and how to create optimal performance for these specially prepared bulbs.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »