UPEI parts ways with former vice-president

UPEI's former vice-president of administration and finance will no longer be employed with the university after several months on leave.

In a statement issued to faculty and staff on Oct. 27, UPEI’s president Greg Keefe said that as of Oct. 31, Jackie Podger won’t be an employee of UPEI. “Given that this is a human resources matter, we are not permitted to share details about her departure,” Keefe said in the statement.Podger, who was one of former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz’s first hires, has been on administrative leave since June.

Abd-El-Aziz resigned in December 2021, saying it was due to health reasons. At the time, Abd-El-Aziz was facing allegations of workplace misconduct. In June 2023, UPEI released a report by Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson that said the university failed to establish a safe, respectful and positive environment for all members of its to work and learn. headtopics.com

