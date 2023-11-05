Updated Report Reveals Saanich's Ecological Footprint Equivalent to Four Planets

CHRM Consulting has completed an updated report on the ecological footprint of Saanich, finding that it is equivalent to four planets' worth of biocapacity each year. Almost half of the footprint is due to senior government impacts, while the remaining 54% is associated with food, transportation, buildings, and consumables and waste. The report provides detailed information on each component and suggests ways to reduce the footprint.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TİMESCOLONİST: Saanich ensures wage parity for union, non-union staffCouncil unanimously approved the Exempt Staff Bylaw

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Victoria and Saanich select team to lead citizens’ assembly on amalgamationIndependent and employee owned - local news stories, weather, sports, events and more

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Maine mass shooter was alive for most of massive two-day search, autopsy suggestsAutopsy reveals Maine shooter may have been alive during two-day search

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Auditor general probing Ford government's Ontario Place redevelopmentTherme Canada released this photo of its updated Ontario Place design.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Kremlin dismisses WSJ report on alleged Wagner plan to send air defence system to HezbollahExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern GazaPalestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »