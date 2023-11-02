UPDATED: Labour board orders wildcat CBRM strikers back to work in Cape Breton

The workers were ordered to immediately cease and desist from participating in the illegal work stoppage and return to their duties. Some 300 municipal workers in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) stopped work Tuesday in response to the way in which the city is handling the accommodation of a worker from another union.According to the city, garbage collection is about 50-50. Half of the collection is done by contractors and half by CBRM staff, an arrangement that goes back likely to the mid-1990s amalgamation. Regardless, since the landfill was closed, no garbage was collected.

CUPE 759 workers gather at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality landfill gates Tuesday as a wildcat strike of the city's outside workers entered a second day. BARB SWEET/CAPE BRETON POST - Barb Sweet“As long as it takes unless we are forced back to work,” said a garbage collection worker gathered with about a dozen others outside the gates of the CBRM landfill site in Sydney Wednesday morning.“Absolutely nothing to do with money,” said another.

“It's not that we don't want him, we want him here. You start at the bottom, like everybody else,” another worker said. The city nor the local executive won’t confirm any details about the individual and insists it informed the union in early September and no objection or grievance was filed.

Often, they say the garbage collection is a solo job with the driver having to collect the garbage on their own. “Why does (the worker being accommodated) have to take a position from someone who is waiting for a position to move up? It shouldn't cause hardship for workers and that’s what they are doing. If you are on garbage and you saw that you might think, ‘Oh my God I’m never going to get out of there,’” Piovesan said as he gathered with other workers outside the depot.

