UPDATE: Missing medication found in Greater Victoria home, not Halloween candy

West Shore RCMP issued a release Halloween night after a resident in their 80s contacted the department. The senior thought they had mistakenly given out at least four yellow containers containing Apo-levocarb (medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease) as it was near the candy bowl.

At approximately noon on Nov. 1, West Shore RCMP confirmed the medication had been found within another area of the Colwood home and was not inadvertently handed out to trick-or-treaters. “We thank the public for their understanding. This was a concerning situation where we notified the public due to the initial belief the medication had been handed out mistakenly during Halloween,” said West Shore RCMP’s Cpl. Nancy Saggar, in an updated statement.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TERRACESTANDARD: Trick or treat warning: B.C. senior may have handed out medication by mistakeElderly resident called Greater Victoria area police when they realized the medication was missing

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: B.C. Transit Proposes Fare Increases for Greater Victoria Bus RidersB.C. Transit is seeking feedback on proposed fare increases for bus riders in Greater Victoria. The survey offers four options, including different price increases for single-trip fares, day passes, and concession passes. The primary financial pressures on B.C. Transit include fuel prices, asset costs, and the Canadian exchange rate.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Deer shot with arrow spotted in Greater VictoriaConservation officers are trying to find the deer to assess it and remove the arrow if they’re able to safely.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Deer shot with arrow spotted in Greater VictoriaConservation officers are trying to find the deer to assess it and remove the arrow if they’re able to safely

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Greater Sudbury Police Service Plans to Hire 26 New Staff MembersThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is considering hiring 26 additional staff members by the end of 2025, with 16 hires proposed for 2024 and 10 for 2025. The budget increases for these years are expected to be 10.66% and 6.92% respectively. The police board has not expressed any objections to the new hires, but there is a debate on whether to delay some of the 2024 hires to save money.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BLOGTO: It's about to get cheaper to ride public transit around the Greater Toronto AreaIf you're one of the millions who commute around the GTHA each day via the TTC and other regional public transit systems, you'll soon be saving up ...

Source: blogTO | Read more ⮕