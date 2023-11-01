Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: Macklem

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: MacklemOTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: MacklemOTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: MacklemOTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: MacklemOTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5 per cent: MacklemBank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: MacklemOTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕