Upcoming mortgage renewals part of why BoC held rate at 5%: Macklem

The governor says the central bank maintained its policy rate because it knows the effect of previous rate hikes are still filtering through the economy, including through mortgage renewals. As more people renew their mortgages at higher interest rates, households are expected to feel the squeeze from rate hikes more directly, leading to more softness in the economy.

Macklem says the Bank of Canada does not want to see the country enter a recession, but a period of slower growth is necessary to fight inflation. Recent data from Statistics Canada suggests the economy may have teetered into a mild technical recession as higher interest rates weigh on spending.

