Upcoming Financial Reports and Economic Data in Canada

Air Canada will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Monday. Shares in the airline have been under pressure in recent weeks as it faces higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.Statistics Canada will release its gross domestic product by industry figures for August on Tuesday.

The tentative agreement reached between the United Auto Workers and two of the Detroit Three automakers marks another victory for labor unions that have turned up the pressure on big corporations to put better deals on the table. Experts say gains won by unions could spur more organizing and motivate non-unionized companies to try to stave off those efforts. The UAW's talks, replete with weekly addresses by union President Shawn Fain, were among the most unabashed.

(Reuters) -The United Auto Workers on Saturday expanded its strike against General Motors to include its Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine plant, a move that could stall GM's large pickup production and increase its financial pain. Chrysler-owner Stellantis reached agreement with the UAW on Saturday and Ford on Wednesday. At GM, people familiar with the bargaining said sticking points in the UAW negotiations include retirement benefits and issues related to temporary workers. headtopics.com

Shakedown or smart business? Quebec restaurants balk at hefty penalty for using competitor's payment machines In the restaurant industry, stability is critical.So when David Ferguson noticed an unexpected $200 charge on his credit card bill from the tech company he uses to help manage his business, he figured it was an accounting mistake.Ferguson is the chef and owner at Gus, a small restaurant in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.He started using Lightspeed, a publicly traded Canadian point-of-sale (POS) supplier, about four years ago.

Upcoming Economic Reports and Company Results in Canada Air Canada , Statistics Canada , Shopify, and Enbridge are set to release their third-quarter results and economic reports, providing insights into the Canadian economy and various industries. Read more ⮕

Upcoming Economic Reports and Earnings Releases in Canada Air Canada , Statistics Canada , Shopify Inc. , and Enbridge Inc. are set to release their third-quarter results and economic reports this week, providing insights into the Canadian economy, job market , and various industries. Read more ⮕

Upcoming Economic Reports and Company Results in Canada Air Canada , Shopify, and Enbridge are set to release their third-quarter results, while Statistics Canada will provide updates on the country's GDP, job market , and industry figures. Read more ⮕

Top-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.A top-performing Asia stock picker is pocketing gains in Japanese exporters on bets the yen’s tumble is nearing an end, and is instead buying Chinese shares that have become cheap. Read more ⮕

Top-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.(Bloomberg) -- A top-performing Asia stock picker is pocketing gains in Japanese exporters on bets the yen’s tumble is nearing an end, and is instead buying ... Read more ⮕

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India. Read more ⮕