Upcoming Events in Canadian Parliament

MONDAY, OCT. 30 House Sitting—The House will sit for two consecutive weeks (Oct. 30-Nov. 10). It will break for one week (Nov. 13-17) and will resume sitting on Monday, Nov. 20, and will sit for four weeks (Nov. 20-Dec. 15). It's scheduled to return on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

' Arguing for the motion are British MP and former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and American writer and columnist George F. Will. Opposing the motion is U.K. journalist and leftist thinker Ash Sarkar, and American author and social conservative Sohrab Ahmari. Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. ET at Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., Toronto. Details online: munkdebates.com.

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life. Read more ⮕

Upcoming Economic Reports and Company Results in CanadaAir Canada, Statistics Canada, Shopify, and Enbridge are set to release their third-quarter results and economic reports, providing insights into the Canadian economy and various industries. Read more ⮕

Hunters asked to put upcoming check station on their calen-deer‘The idea is to get as large a sample size as we can’: Deer check station to be run by Sault College students on St. Joseph Island next month Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamTwo-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. Read more ⮕