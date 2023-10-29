Upcoming Economic Reports and Company Results in Canada

Air Canada will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Monday. Shares in the airline have been under pressure in recent weeks as it faces higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.Statistics Canada will release its gross domestic product by industry figures for August on Tuesday.

The company announced in August a deal that would help Shopify merchants more easily integrate access to Amazon's sprawling fulfilment network within their Shopify stores.Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot on how the job market is doing on Friday when it releases its labour force survey for October. The Canadian economy gained 64,000 jobs in September while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent for the third consecutive month.Enbridge Inc.

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India. Read more ⮕

Hunters asked to put upcoming check station on their calen-deer‘The idea is to get as large a sample size as we can’: Deer check station to be run by Sault College students on St. Joseph Island next month Read more ⮕

Goldman Sachs: Pessimistic Outlook for US Economic Growth May Offer Buying OpportunityGoldman Sachs suggests that if the market's pessimistic outlook for US economic growth continues, it may present a chance to buy stocks. The under-performance of cyclical equities and the recent tightening of financial conditions have raised concerns, but the firm believes that the US economy will remain resilient. Sectors like financial services, semiconductors, and materials may still fare well. Higher rates and the surge in yields have also impacted US profits. Read more ⮕

Asian Markets Brace for Volatile Week Amidst Economic EventsAsian markets are preparing for a potentially volatile week as a series of economic events unfold, including monetary policy decisions, inflation data, and GDP growth figures. The spotlight will also be on China's Evergrande and the expected U.S.-Sino summit. Tech and chip stocks may be particularly sensitive, and month-end flows could have a significant impact. Read more ⮕