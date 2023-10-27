Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem

David Naylor is president emeritus of the University of Toronto. He has served on federal panels addressing funding and governance of support for extramural academic research and industrial research and development.

Big announcements of research funding for universities and colleges are observed closely by the British-based Times Higher Education, arguably the world’s most influential ranking agency and information clearinghouse for the sector. Paul Basken, the agency’s North America editor, had previously reported that Ottawa is being pressed to augment research funding by universities, colleges, research hospitals and a grassroots coalition spearheaded by graduate students and postdoctoral trainees. Mr.

Mr. Parikh also zeroed in on a core weakness that has been highlighted recently by domestic commentators, including The Globe and Mail’s, when he wrote: “Poor productivity is at the heart of the country’s growth challenges. In an hour a Canadian worker produces just over 70 per cent of what an American can – that’s below the euro area and even the U.K. based on 2022 data. headtopics.com

In hindsight, expectations for the Innovation Agenda reflected naiveté in both universities and government. Serious consideration of why some countries are highly innovative and others are not would quickly have dispelled any assumption that pouring money into independent research was on its own going to transform the Canadian economy, let alone do so in a single electoral cycle. The university presidents could plead willful optimism and institutionally self-interested enthusiasm.

During the fiscal crisis of 2008-09, the capital needs of universities and colleges were included in stimulus spending with some welcome refurbishment of research facilities. But otherwise, there was little growth in operating or personnel funding for independent research. Younger researchers were squeezed hardest. However, there was growing concern and frustration throughout Canada’s scientific and scholarly community. headtopics.com

