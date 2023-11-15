Unknown suspects pour paint on tombstone in Ontario cemetery

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery. OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park.OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS orIsraeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from enterin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay Meets Provincial Housing Start TargetsThunder Bay becomes one of the few Ontario municipalities to meet new provincial targets for housing starts, thanks to a large apartment development. The city is now eligible for funding to support housing development.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Man from B.C. dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Squamish man dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial parkCANMORE, Alta. — A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay beats 2023 housing targetThunder Bay is one of just a handful of Ontario municipalities to meet new provincial housing targets.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

SAULTONLİNE: Monarch Butterflies Declared Endangered, Fewer Reach Northern OntarioThe migratory monarch butterfly is on the red list of threatened species, after the International Union for Conservation of Nature officially declared them endangered, and fewer of them are making it to northern Ontario .

Source: SaultOnline | Read more »