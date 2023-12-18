Unit of World’s Largest Nickel Producer to Start Trading in HK

Unit of World’s Largest Nickel Producer to Start Trading in HKHedge Funds Turn Bearish on Dollar as Goldman Sees More DeclinesLithium Ends Dire Year With Cautious Mood During Contract SeasonBurkina Faso Names New Mining Minister in Government ReshuffleChile Rejects Second Proposed Constitution as Political Gridlock WorsensBig Currency Flop of 2023 Is Top Pick for Year Ahead, AgainA $1





Alberta's Largest Power Generator Aims for Two-Thirds of Profits from Renewable Energy by 2028TransAlta Corp. plans to generate more than two-thirds of its profits from renewable electricity production by 2028, marking a significant shift for a company that was once a major emitter of greenhouse gases. The company will invest $3.5 billion in clean electricity generating and storage capacity by the end of 2028, with a focus on adding 1,750 MW of clean power within the next five years.

Federal Government Proposes Further Spending Restraints on Ottawa's Largest EmployerThe federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.

Patients and Staff Leave Gaza's Largest Hospital as Israeli Forces Take ControlPatients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility. The exodus from Shifa Hospital came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries. Israel continued to expand its offensive in Gaza City, with the military warning residents of two neighborhoods and a refugee camp to evacuate for their safety.

Calls for oversight of Canadian intelligence unit collecting security information on ChinaIntelligence experts argue that the unit within the department of Global Affairs that collects intelligence on security in countries such as China should have the same legislative oversight as Canada's other national security agencies. The Global Security Reporting Program, which was created after the 9/11 attacks, has been criticized as an amateurish attempt to create a mini-spy agency within the department. Former officials claim that diplomats from this program have endangered lives in dangerous parts of the world.

Lendlease JV to Use Recycled Glass in Brooklyn Residential DevelopmentA 834-unit residential development in Brooklyn by Lendlease JV will reportedly replace 40 per cent of the Portland cement in the foundation with recycled ground glass pozzolan. The project aims to reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete production.

Ottawa City Council Approves Tax Breaks for Affordable HousingOttawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes. The plan includes grants of $6,000 to $8,000 per affordable rental unit per year for 20 years, as long as at least 20% of the units (minimum of five units) are designated as affordable. The units must remain affordable for at least 20 years. A finalized affordable housing CIP and bylaw will be drafted for council approval in early 2022.

