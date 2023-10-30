Unifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passes

Unifor has said it is trying to get Stellantis to agree to the same core economic terms the union has reached with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, along with issues specific to the global automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep.

A statement from Stellantis says they are "extremely disappointed" in Unifor's strike action and will continue to bargain until an agreement is reached.

Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis FacilitiesMore than 8,200 members of the Canadian workers union Unifor will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a tentative agreement before the deadline. The strike will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT) and negotiations will continue throughout the night.

Unifor Workers at Stellantis NV Go on StrikeUnifor workers at automaker Stellantis NV have gone on strike after failing to reach a deal by the deadline. The strike halts production at several facilities and distribution centers.