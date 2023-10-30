Unifor workers at Stellantis strike as deal deadline passes

A statement from the union says more than 8,200 workers have walked off the job at all Stellantis facilities.

Unifor National President Lana Payne says the union has made progress and will continue to negotiate through the night. Unifor has said it is trying to get Stellantis to agree to the same core economic terms the union has reached with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, along with issues specific to the global automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep.

Union members at the other two companies have already ratified deals that will see workers get close to 20 per cent wage gains over three years, among numerous other improvements. Stellantis saw escalating strikes over the past six weeks from United Auto Workers members at its U.S. operations, but the company reached a tentative deal with the union as of Saturday. headtopics.com

