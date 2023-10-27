Unifor talks with Stellantis head into final weekend before deadline

Israel Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO Says​The Daily Chase: More bank layoffs; Corus earningsGeneral Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford'sHigher-for-longer rates could reduce worker bargaining power: economistSmall business confidence lowest since 2020: indexHere's where experts think interest rates might go from...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

Unifor talks with Stellantis head into final weekend before deadlineTORONTO — Unifor is heading into the final weekend of its negotiations with Stellantis before a strike deadline, as the United Auto Workers in the U.S. also ... Read more ⮕

Unifor talks with Stellantis head into final weekend before deadlineTORONTO — Unifor is heading into the final weekend of its negotiations with Stellantis before a strike deadline, as the United Auto Workers in the U.S. also move into a new stage of talks. Unifor has set Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor to prioritize talks on EV transition with StellantisUnifor began talks with Stellantis last Wednesday, after reaching a deal first with Ford Motor Co and then General Motors in a 'pattern bargaining' approach.... Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor to prioritize talks on EV transition with StellantisExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Unifor to prioritize talks on EV transition with StellantisUnifor says it will meet Stellantis senior executives Thursday and Friday to continue discussions. It has set Oct. 29 as the deadline to reach a deal Read more ⮕

Unifor contract talks with Stellantis hit 'crucial stage,' union says as strike loomspUnifor negotiators continue to focus on “securing the core economic pattern” established in new collective agreements struck over the past month with Ford Motor Co. of Canada and General Motors Canada, President Lana Payne and other members of the union’s bargaining committee told members Oct. 25. Read more ⮕