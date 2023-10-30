Unifor strikes Stellantis after weekend contract talks don't end in a deal

Unifor members at Stellantis plants in Canada are on strike as of midnight after a weekend of around-the-clock bargaining failed to produce a tentative deal.

“Like it was with , this deadline is the deadline,” Payne said Oct. 27, in a nod to a short-lived strike at GM Canada workplaces Oct. 10. Payne said Friday progress with Stellantis has been “very slow,” as the company resists union demands for product commitments.

Unifor reopened contract talks with Stellantis Oct. 18, about six weeks after it put discussions on hold to focus on hammering out deals with Ford Motor Co. of Canada and General Motors. Among other components, the pattern deals include pay increases of nearly 20 per cent over three years for longtime workers, bonuses of $10,000 for full-time staff and a path to defined-benefit pension plans for all workers. Unifor is looking to apply the same core components of those contracts to its prospective agreement with Stellantis. headtopics.com

