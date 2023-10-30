Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike

Signage for Unifor’s auto talks is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. U(THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)A Unifor spokesperson said in an email a "tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis ending strike action at all Unifor facilities."Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline.

A statement from Stellantis says they are "extremely disappointed" in Unifor's strike action and will continue to bargain until an agreement is reached.

