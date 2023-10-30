Unifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strike

More than 8,200 workers represented by Unifor had walked off the job at Stellantis facilities in Canada after the two sides failed to reach a deal by a Sunday deadline, however the union and the company continued to negotiate through the night.

The deal with automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep comes after Unifor reached earlier agreements with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors. Details of the Stellantis agreement were not immediately available, but Unifor had been seeking the automaker to agree to the same core economic terms the union reached with the other big companies.

Union members at Ford and GM ratified deals that will see workers get close to 20 per cent wage gains over three years, among numerous other improvements. In the U.S., Stellantis had seen escalating strikes over the past six weeks from United Auto Workers members at its operations there, but the company reached a tentative deal with the union as of Saturday. headtopics.com

Canadian workers union Unifor, Stellantis reach tentative labor dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Strike at Stellantis Operations in Canada as Unifor Fails to Reach DealCanadian autoworkers at Stellantis operations in Canada have gone on strike after failing to reach a deal by the deadline. Unifor is seeking the same economic terms as those reached with Ford and General Motors. Read more ⮕

Stellantis worker strike short-lived as Unifor reaches tentative agreement with automakerStellantis employees at the automaker's Canadian operations are no longer walking the picket line. They went on strike at midnight Monday, but Unifor posted Read more ⮕

Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strikeUnifor said Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike action. Read more ⮕

Canadian Workers Union Unifor Announces Strike at Stellantis FacilitiesMore than 8,200 members of the Canadian workers union Unifor will go on strike at all Stellantis facilities after failing to reach a tentative agreement before the deadline. The strike will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT) and negotiations will continue throughout the night. Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor to strike at all Stellantis' facilitiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕