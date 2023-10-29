Unifor reaches tentative agreement with St. Lawrence Seaway

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with St. Lawrence Seaway, the union said Sunday in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.Posted: Oct 29, 2023 7:32 PM EDT | Last Updated: 11 minutes ago
St. Lawrence Seaway workers strike outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Que., on Oct. 23. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)in Ontario and Quebec said Sunday that it has reached a tentative agreement with management.
Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, said details of the deal will be shared with St. Lawrence Seaway workers before it is made public, and that a member vote will be scheduled in the coming days. headtopics.com
"We have a deal," federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you to the union, the employer, and federal mediators for your commitment to the negotiating table."
