Unifor contract talks with Stellantis hit 'crucial stage,' union says as strike looms

Contract talks between Unifor and Stellantis are coming to a head in the lead up to the union’s Oct. 29 strike deadline, as the UAW in the United States begins the ratification process for its newly inked tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co.

Unifor negotiators continue to focus on “securing the core economic pattern” established in new collective agreements struck over the past month with Ford Motor Co. of Canada and General Motors Canada, President Lana Payne and other members of the union’s bargaining committee told members Wednesday.

Similar clarity on product plans at the Windsor Assembly Plant and Etobicoke Casting Plant, as well as the extension of bargaining rights to the company’s NextStar Energy battery-cell plant currently under construction in Windsor, are also on the agenda as top union and company executives meet Thursday and Friday, Unifor said. headtopics.com

“Two of three companies have said, ‘Yes, we can make this deal work for us.’ I think Stellantis, they’re not really in a position to deviate significantly from the pattern.” Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers in Windsor, said earlier this month that his membership “will not accept what was delivered” under the Ford and GM agreements. Cassidy has said that the local will be looking for more from the company that has built minivans in the city across the river from Detroit since the 1980s but has not shared specific demands.

Sweeney said a local chapter going against the pattern set by the national union would be largely unprecedented, and he is skeptical of the benefits. The final days of contract talks between Unifor and Stellantis also come against the backdrop of a long-awaited UAW deal south of the border. headtopics.com

