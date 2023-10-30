Underused Housing Tax penalties could spook many homeowners on Oct. 31

A little-known, new federal tax aimed at foreign real-estate investors has the risk of steep financial penalties for some Canadian homeowners if they fail to file required paperwork by Oct. 31 this year, many tax accountants are warning.

But accountants across the country say some of the new rules also impose tax-filing obligations in certain scenarios on homeowners who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents. While Canadians generally won’t have to pay the tax, failure to file on time – if only to claim an exemption – can result in penalties starting at $5,000 for each affected homeowner.

"There's significant concern about individuals not being aware of their reporting requirements," said Mr. Oakey, especially in the case of Canadians who don't have sophisticated tax advice. Another example would be parents who co-own property with their adult children and were added to the title of the kids' property only because they helped them buy a home, said Hugh Neilson, a chartered professional accountant and director of taxation services at Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP.

Another possible scenario: someone who holds title to a property used by a relative with mental disabilities, according to anCouples who own rental property may also have to file, as they may be considered a partnership from a legal point of view, Mr. Neilson said.

Another issue is that who may be deemed to be holding property in trust or in a partnership isn’t always obvious. But there’s often no requirement for families to sign a bare trust declaration or otherwise set out their intentions in writing, he added. Canadians could be affected by the UHT even if they never filled out paperwork mentioning a trust arrangement. headtopics.com

“It’s not a beautiful line separating the two,” Mr. Oakey said. “You have to really look at the facts of the situation to try to make that determination.”

