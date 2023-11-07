Understanding the Difference Between Shorting Gold and Silver

After CPM’s most recent video, viewers comments indicated that there was some confusion around what “shorting gold and silver” really meant. In this video, CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses the difference between a commodities futures contract and a stock traded on a stock exchange. He also goes into detail about the difference between shorting and merely selling, and between naked shorting and covered shorting.

Finally, Jeff shows how gross long and short positions for non-commercial entities match those of their commercial counterparts

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Housing shifts from NIMBY to nimbleApartment buildings of up to six storeys, ideally adjacent to parks and schools, is what will make a real difference

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: Progressive Teachers in Washington State Want to Ban ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’“presents a barrier to understanding and celebrating an authentic Black point of view in Civil Rights era literature”

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Elon Musk's AI Startup xAI to be Integrated into Social Media Platform XElon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app. The startup aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and has released its first AI model, a bot named Grok.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Stock market news today: Stock futures dip as Fed rate hopes dimInvestors are weighing whether the Fed is really done hiking as policymakers speak out.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canada’s workplace pensions have an inflation problemRob Carrick says many workplace pensions aren’t keeping up with today’s unusually large increases in the cost of living. Understanding this flaw is crucial to managing your retirement investments

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Marketmind: Rate cut prospects fuel stock rallyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »