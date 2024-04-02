Understanding the Difference Between Jealousy and Envy

Feelings are a way of your body telling you, “This situation here needs your attention.” The better we are at approaching the (granted, quite unpleasant!) emotion of jealousy with curiosity and acceptance, the better equipped we will be for what to do next. What’s unhealthy is to feel jealousy and control, moralize, insult, and hurt our partner in an attempt to not feel so bad. Doing that can absolutely be destructive.

When speaking of material things, like in this story, it’s more fitting to use the word envy. Envy is a feeling that mixes desire and jealousy. What envy does is point to something that is important to us. Once that’s identified, we can decide to move towards obtaining what we desire and feel inspired by our partner’s possessions and achievements. Some signs that someone may be envious are if they don’t look genuinely happy for the other person’s successes or if they criticize something important to them

