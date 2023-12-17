Underbidding Trend in Higher-Priced Houses in Ontario

A digital real estate company has analyzed data in 10 cities outside the GTA and found that prices and sales have dropped, with underbidding now taking place in many areas. St. Catharines, London, Barrie, and Guelph had the most underbidding occurring, although it remains under three percent of asking prices. Wahi CEO Benjy Katchen stated that there is an underbidding trend in higher-priced houses across the province.





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise of Silver Fashion Trend in Fall 2023Cool-toned chromes are infiltrating outfits like never before in the fall 2023 landscape. From shimmering dresses to avant-garde trenches, the silver fashion trend is revitalizing outfits and reverting to metallic mainstays.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Investors Should Position Themselves for Disinflationary TrendThe disinflationary trend in the official consumer price index data is quite evident and our proprietary work strongly suggests that this “great unwinding” will continue at least through next year. We looked back at 50 years’ worth of data and found that all roads lead to bonds over stocks and, within the equity market, a sector orientation toward those areas that benefit from disinflation.

Source: fpinvesting - 🏆 43. / 63 Read more »

Disturbing Trend Towards Inequality in CanadaA new report by housing researchers at Statistics Canada highlights the growing inequality in Canada, particularly in terms of homeownership. Young adults with parents who own a home are twice as likely to own a home themselves, creating a disadvantage for those without parental homeownership.

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 49. / 61 Read more »

Gold Prices Inch Higher as Investors Maintain Bullish BiasGold prices saw steady gains this week, with a more orderly and less dramatic price action. Retail investors remain bullish, while market analysts have a neutral assessment. Experts expect little change in gold prices next week, with a period of consolidation ahead.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Gold Prices Inch Higher as Investors Remain BullishGold prices inched steadily higher this week, with prices seeing bumps following economic data releases. Retail investors maintain an overwhelmingly bullish bias, while market analysts have switched to a neutral assessment. Experts expect gold prices to be little changed in the coming week, with a period of prolonged consolidation.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Sugar Strike in Vancouver Causes Shortages and Higher Costs for Small BusinessesA bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers. Across Western Canada, small businesses that depend on sugar are struggling with shortages and higher costs as labour action at one of the country's few sugar processing facilities stretches into a seventh week.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »