Undefeated Western Mustangs begin playoff path to Vanier Cup with key injuries

After relying on a two-headed rushing attack featuring the dynamic speed of third-year Keanu Yazbeck and the reigning OUA MVP Keon Edwards this season, the Mustangs lost both for the year with injuries in back-to-back wins over Toronto and Laurier to close out the season.Western Mustangs running back Keon Edwards has proven to be a dominant force in U Sports football.

" is technically sound in every aspect of his game. You ask him to do something and he applies it right away… and he might be our best back in pass protection. He is just so consistent and a great athlete; he was competing… as a runner when he was still in high school."While Western often features a multi-back rotation each game, Edwards became accustomed to an increased workload in the playoffs the previous two years, carrying the ball over 20 times in four of his eight playoff games.

Fifth-year Queen's running back Jared Chisari has accumulated at least 140 rushing yards in five straight games, including a 15-10 win over the Ottawa Gee-Gees in the OUA quarterfinals on Saturday.The strength of Western's defence, led by defensive coordinator Paul Gleason, is defending the run, as its 104.8 rushing yards allowed per game ranks fourth in the country, and trails only Queen's mark of 102.5 in the OUA.

🏈 TOUCHDOWN MUSTANGS!!Jerome Rancourt puts it right into the hands of Savaughn Magnaye-Jones for the TD to give Western the lead.4TH QUARTER - 2:02 remainingWLU l 28WES l 33#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #WLUvsWES pic.twitter.com/epw7o0DjC3"I think whenever you lose two all-star players it's on everyone to up their game and do a little more," said Hillock. "I think it will take all 12 guys doing their job every single play and winning each play in order to be successful.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHERDOGDOTCOM: Undefeated Fighter Tynan Set to Face Kang in ThailandGet to know more about undefeated fighter Tynan as he prepares for his upcoming match against Kang in Thailand. Tynan has never lost a fight and has finished all of his opponents within two rounds.

Source: sherdogdotcom | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Western Embassies and UN Urge Pakistan to Protect Afghan Migrants Facing PersecutionWestern embassies and the United Nations are urging Pakistan to incorporate a system to identify and protect Afghans facing persecution in its plan to deport undocumented migrants.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China to develop Xinjiang free trade zone despite Western sanctionsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Snow expected Wednesday night, and Thursday for central and western Newfoundland, Special Weather Statement in effectA Speical Weather Statement has been issued by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander for the following areas: Current details: Early-season snowfall expected. Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, possibly higher amounts over higher terrain. Locations: central and parts of the west, southwest and northeast coasts of Newfoundland.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: P.E.I.'s Western Wind drops games vs. MonctonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Western Canada: Inside the Banff Centre’s CEO succession battleAn independent investigation by a conflict-resolution specialist outlines just how tangled the competing visions for the revered institution had become

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕