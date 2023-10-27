UNBC sniper Henman selected to Canada West All-Star Team

The numbers may not be as gaudy as his 2022 campaign, when the Victoria native led the country in goals and was named Canada West All-Star, but if you followed the UNBC Timberwolves this year, you’d understand the fifth-year forward’s impact was incredibly important.

Playing with the youngest roster in the conference, Henman commanded a ton of defensive attention, as opposing sides looked to slow the dynamic forward in hopes of containing the T-wolves. In 13 games played, the Mailman still managed to pace the Timberwolves in goals (five), shots on goal (17), and points (seven; all totals that placed him in the top ten in Canada West.

Henman’s name is etched all over the Canada West record books, as well. His 30 goals have him eighth in the near-60 year history of the conference. His 38 career points sit top-20 in CW history, while his nine game-winning goals are fifth-most all time. Of his 30 career goals, just one came on a penalty kick, making his staggering total that much more impressive. headtopics.com

The T-wolves fell just short of the Canada West playoffs, finishing fifth in the Pacific Division with a 5-8-2 record.

