UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks After Iran's Attack on Israel

The United Nations Security Council convened emergency talks on Sunday after an unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel, where Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for maximum restraint. The White House also said that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately following the attack, reportedly urging Netanyahu not to strike back and to carefully consider next steps. Jackson Proskow has more.
