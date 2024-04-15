UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks After Iran's Attack on Israel

The United Nations Security Council convened emergency talks on Sunday after an unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel , where Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for maximum restraint . The White House also said that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately following the attack, reportedly urging Netanyahu not to strike back and to carefully consider next steps . Jackson Proskow has more.

The United Nations Security Council convened emergency talks on Sunday after an unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel, where Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for maximum restraint. The White House also said that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately following the attack, reportedly urging Netanyahu not to strike back and to carefully consider next steps. Jackson Proskow has more.

UN Security Council Emergency Talks Iran Attack Israel Antonio Guterres Maximum Restraint US Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu Retaliation Next Steps

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN Security Council aims to meet Sunday on Iran attack after Israel request -diplomatExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

UN Security Council aims to meet Sunday on Iran attack after Israel request -diplomatExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

UN Security Council fails to condemn strike on Iran in SyriaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

National Security Spokesman Defends Biden’s approach to Israel, IranNational Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told Fox News Sunday that Biden is committed to preventing escalations in the conflict between Israel and Iran...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelJERUSALEM (AP) — Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »