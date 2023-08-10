UN Secretary-General Urges Action to Stop Killing and Suffering in Israel-Palestine

“This is a moment of truth. History will judge us all.” This was the dire warning from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Oct. 27 as he pleaded for concrete action to stop the killing and suffering unfolding in Israel and Palestine. Canada was instrumental in the creation of the current international framework for the prevention of large-scale and systematic crimes against civilians known collectively as mass atrocities.

The Canadian government should now ensure that atrocity prevention is at the centre of its response to the current Israel-Palestine crisis. The risk factors for mass atrocities are evident with Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups signalling their disregard for civilian lives. The early warning signs are also clearly visible and include hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric, statements threatening harm to civilians, and serious violations of the laws of war that amount to war crime

