UN Report: Global Warming to Exceed Paris Agreement Target

The world is on pace to warm by as much as 2.9 C by the end of the century, far beyond the target set in Paris less than a decade ago, according to a new UN report. The report emphasizes the need for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy to limit global warming.
