UN rejects Canadian push to call out 'deliberate cruelty' of Hamas attacks

A Canadian-led effort to formally condemn Hamas for the "deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel went down to defeat Friday as the United Nations instead endorsed a call for a humanitarian pause in hostilities.

Jordan's ambassador, Mahmoud Hmoud, dismissed the amendment as an effort to "whitewash" Israel's response: a relentless and ongoing campaign of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, widely seen as a precursor to a ground offensive.

"The spectacle we just saw proves beyond a doubt that the UN is committed -- sadly, tragically -- not to preventing, but ensuring further atrocities," he said. Also Friday, the federal government said it would match up to $10 million worth of public donations made to the Humanitarian Coalition's Gaza Humanitarian Emergency Appeal between Oct. 7 and Nov. 12. headtopics.com

A major crisis is now blooming in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory that's home to 2.3 million people, many of whom now face a rapidly escalating disaster, exacerbated by shortages of food, water and fuel.

"That is why we have co-sponsored an amendment put forward by Canada that corrects these glaring omissions."



