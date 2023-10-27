UN rejects Canadian push to call out 'deliberate cruelty' of Hamas attacks

WASHINGTON — A Canadian effort to formally call out Hamas for the"deliberate cruelty" of its deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel has gone down to defeat at the United Nations.

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, urged delegates Friday to back an amendment that would have named Hamas in a draft resolution calling for a temporary pause in the conflict. Opponents of the amendment, however, derided it as one-sided, unequal and unfair, noting that the original resolution was expressly designed to avoid calling out either party.

The amendment went down to defeat, failing to garner the necessary two-thirds majority of votes in the General Assembly, while the resolution itself passed by a margin of 120-14. Canada was among the 45 nations that abstained from the final vote after the amendment failed to pass. headtopics.com

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada supports the idea of"humanitarian pauses" to allow aid into the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of civilians and foreign nationals. A major humanitarian crisis is now blooming in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people who face food, water and fuel shortages.

Earlier in the day, U.S. envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield called it"outrageous" that the resolution doesn't call out Hamas by name, nor mention the fact that the group is holding more than 200 hostages. "These are omissions of evil, and they give cover to and they empower Hamas's brutality. No member state should allow that to happen," Thomas-Greenfield said. headtopics.com

"That is why we have co-sponsored an amendment put forward by Canada that corrects these glaring omissions."James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Read more:

SooToday »

IDF Kills Hamas Head of Intelligence Directorate Who Helped Plan Oct. 7 MassacreThe strike killed Shadi Barud. Read more ⮕

‘Hell came to visit us’: New details emerge about Oct. 7 Hamas attackThe surprise attack by Hamas on civilians in southern Israel on October 7 was the worst in the country's history, and details of how it unfolded are still emerging. Jeff Semple spoke with residents from Sufa, where militants went on a rampage, about what they endured, and how armed civilians there fought back. Read more ⮕

CP NewsAlert: Global Affairs says 7th Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilitiesOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. More coming. The Canadian Press Read more ⮕

CP NewsAlert: Global Affairs says 7th Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilitiesOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. More coming. The Canadian Press Read more ⮕

CP NewsAlert: Global Affairs says 7th Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilitiesOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. More coming. The Canadian Press Read more ⮕

CP NewsAlert: Global Affairs says 7th Canadian killed in Israel-Hamas hostilitiesOTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is providing support to the family of a seventh Canadian killed during ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. More coming. The Canadian Press Read more ⮕