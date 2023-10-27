UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fighting

General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the first United Nations response to the war.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan called it “a day that will go down in infamy,” saying after the vote: “Israel will not stop the operation until Hamas terror capabilities are destroyed and our hostages are returned. … And the only way to destroy Hamas is root them out of their tunnels and subterranean city of terror.”

The 14 countries that voted against the resolution include Israel and its closest ally, the United States, five Pacific island nations and just four European countries — Austria, Croatia, Czechia and Hungary. Most European countries voted yes or abstained. headtopics.com

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but the UAE’s Nusseibeh told reporters “they carry incredible weight and moral authority.” Jordan’s U.N. Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud, speaking on behalf of the U.N.’s 22-nation Arab group, called for action on the resolution because of the urgency of the escalating situation on the ground.

Pakistan’s U.N. Ambassador Munir Akran drew loud applause when he said the Arab-drafted resolution deliberately didn’t condemn or mention Israel or name any other party. “If Canada was really equitable,” Akram said, “it would agree either to name everybody — both sides who are guilty of having committed crimes — or it would not name either as we chose.” headtopics.com

She called it “a perilous moment for Israelis and Palestinians,” stressing that there is no justification for Hamas “terror,” that Palestinians are being used as human shields and that “the lives of innocent Palestinians must be protected.”

Read more:

PGCitizen »

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fightingUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N. Read more ⮕

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fightingUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N. Read more ⮕

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fightingUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N. Read more ⮕

Israeli military intensifies attacks on Gaza, expands ground operations after phone and internet connections cutU.N. General Assembly passes non-binding resolution, with Canada abstaining, that calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ Read more ⮕

Evening Update: Israel says ground forces to expand operations; Gaza loses telecom servicesAlso: United Nations General Assembly passes resolution for immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas Read more ⮕

U.N Calls for Gaza Fuel Deliveries as Humanitarian Crisis DeterioratesU.N. agencies appealed for fuel and other aid to enter Gaza to alleviate a worsening humanitarian crisis. Doctors say disease is spreading and hospitals are ... Read more ⮕