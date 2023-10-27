UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against Palestinians

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireGENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. committee on racism voiced concern on Friday about a"sharp increase in racist hate speech and dehumanisation" directed at Palestinians by Israelis, including senior officials, since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva criticised the statement which it said"failed all the victims of the October 7 massacre and the victims of antisemitic attacks worldwide". Israel says some 1,400 people were killed and more than 220 taken hostage when Hamas gunmen carried out attacks in southern Israel, prompting weeks of Israeli strikes on Gaza. The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in the air strikes.Since the start of the conflict there have been a growing number of reports of both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in places such as the United States and Britain.

The Geneva-based committee said it was"highly concerned" by recent comments including those made by senior Israeli officials, politicians and public figures and called for Israel to condemn hate speech and investigate and punish such acts. headtopics.com

It made specific reference to remarks made by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Oct. 9 in which he referred to Palestinians as"human animals" and said such language"could incite genocidal actions". Gallant's comments have already drawn condemnation from Palestinians and others.

The committee also repeated a past recommendation for Palestinian authorities to combat hate speech and incitement to violence. Israel's diplomatic mission to the U.N. in Geneva said the committee's statement ignored surging antisemitism, including attacks on Jews and what it said were calls by protesters to murder them."This has all been cynically cast aside by the Committee," it said. headtopics.com

