UN Aid Deliveries Suspended in Gaza Amid Fuel Shortages and Communications Shutdown

UN aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended again on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shutdown, deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in the enclave. The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said civilians faced the 'immediate possibility of starvation' due to the lack of food supplies.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a group of displaced people near the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt — the transit point for aid

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCNEWS: Israeli troops find weapons and "terror infrastructure" in Gaza hospital raidIsraeli troops discovered weapons and "terror infrastructure" during a raid at Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. No fighting occurred inside the hospital complex, and there was no friction with medical staff or patients. The senior military official stated that the evidence found indicated that Hamas terrorists used the hospital as a headquarters.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Sanofi Hires Adviser for OTC Spinoff, Colombia Economy Shrinks, Israeli Troops Enter Gaza HospitalSanofi has hired an adviser for the spinoff of its over-the-counter (OTC) business as buyout firms show interest. Colombia's economy unexpectedly shrinks, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut. Israeli troops enter a Gaza hospital, causing frustration in the US.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CP24: Canada's Support for Israel at UN Votes Under ScrutinyCanada's support for Israel in recent UN votes has raised concerns. The country abstained on a motion for a humanitarian truce in Gaza and voted against motions on Israeli settlements and humanitarian efforts for Palestinians . Experts discuss the impact on Canada's relations with developing countries.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: EU Speeds Up Plan to Bolster Egypt Amid Israel-Gaza CrisisThe European Union is accelerating its plan to provide support to Egypt amidst the ongoing Israel- Gaza crisis. This move aims to bolster the country's stability and address the humanitarian situation in the region.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: IDF Expands Military Operations Against Hamas in Southern GazaThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are expanding their military operations against Hamas to the south of Gaza . Leaflets were dropped warning civilians to evacuate the area, potentially worsening the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Canadians in Gaza Strip await approval to leave amid conflictCanadians in the Gaza Strip may have to wait longer to leave as the daily list of approved foreign passport holders has not been updated. The Canadian government is in touch with 386 people still in the territory. So far, 367 Canadians have been able to escape via the Rafah border crossing.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »