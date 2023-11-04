Ukrainian President Denies Pressure for Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied the NBC report claiming that US and European officials are pressuring Kyiv towards peace negotiations with Moscow. Zelenskiy stated that he does not know who published the report and for what purpose. He emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine's east and southeast is not at a standstill and that Kyiv is actively engaged in a counteroffensive.

Army commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi warned that the conflict has entered a new phase of static and attritional fighting similar to World War One. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's progress on critical reforms and hinted at the possibility of membership talks with the European Union. Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for both the start of EU accession talks and full-fledged EU membership. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman criticized NATO expansion, referring to the alliance as a weapon of confrontation

