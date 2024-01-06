Ukrainian Orphan Natalia Grace Speaks Out About Alleged Abuse

Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace, who was adopted by the Barnett family, shares her side of the story and addresses allegations of abuse. The Barnetts claimed she was actually an adult woman and terrorized their family. Natalia proves her true age but leaves unanswered questions. She speaks out about being mistreated by her adoptive parents.





