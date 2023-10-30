Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a 'terrifying night'

An explosive device blew up at a convention centre in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.The campaign to use the U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause to bar former President Donald Trump from running for the White House again enters a new phase this week as hearings begin in two states on lawsuits that might end up reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.

FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

Ukrainian Drone Crashes into Russian Nuclear Waste Storage FacilityA Ukrainian drone crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility at the Kursk power plant in western Russia, damaging its walls. Russia's foreign ministry calls it an act of nuclear terrorism and urges other governments to condemn it.

Russian air defence shoots down over 30 Ukrainian dronesRussian air defence shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula. Israel escalates bombardment in Gaza, raising death toll. Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza. Sikh voters expected to turn out in unofficial referendum in Surrey. Alberta considers CPP referendum. Canadian government matches donations to help Palestinian civilians.

Explosive Drones Target Russian Power PlantThree drones armed with explosives targeted a Russian power plant, causing no significant damage or casualties. Russia's air defenses shot down six Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine reported the destruction of three Iskander cruise missiles. Intense fighting near Avdiivka has resulted in significant losses for Russia.

Israel Summons Russian Ambassador Over Hosting of HamasIsrael has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest against Russia's hosting of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group responsible for a deadly attack on Israel. Israel's foreign ministry stated that inviting Hamas sends a message legitimizing terrorism against Israelis.

Hundreds Storm Russian Airport In Antisemitic Riot After Plane Arrives From Tel AvivHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field.