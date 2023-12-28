Ukrainian newcomers restore clock in Carbonear's Old Post Office building

The clock in the clocktower at the Old Post Office building in Carbonear is back to telling time after decades of its hands being idle, thanks to the clock-repairing skills of Ukrainian newcomers to the province. Keith Thomas, the chair of the Carbonear Heritage Society, said the last known record of the clock working was in 1984. The clock failed due to the weight of the many layers of paint on its hands.

The heritage society has been searching for someone to restore the clock for years and was connected with Yulia Veretennyk, the daughter of Ukrainian clock repairperson Ludmyla Pass





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Return of Classic Toys: Modern Takes on Old FavouritesA return to nostalgia is what the holiday season is all about, and that’s why some toys have remained staples for decades. But this year — possibly thanks to a certain long-legged blond fashion doll — there seems to be an increased appetite for classics. The toy companies have caught on, and many have updated their holiday bestsellers — while preserving what made them popular in the first place. We are here for it — and the kiddos on your list will also love these modern takes on your old favourites.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

19-year-old fears deportation to dangerous countriesA 19-year-old immigrant in Canada fears deportation to Chile and Palestine, which he considers dangerous due to discrimination and ongoing conflict.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

98-year-old woman defies gender norms and becomes a plane mechanicRonnie Butcher, a 98-year-old woman, defied gender norms by enlisting in the air force and becoming a plane mechanic. Raised in a convent, Ronnie's rebellious nature led her to pursue a career that was uncommon for women at the time. She excelled in her training and enjoyed the challenge of taking apart and fixing planes.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Man on trial for stabbing death of 16-year-oldThe trial continues for a man accused of stabbing two youth, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Surveillance footage showed a fight breaking out near a bridge, leading to the victim collapsing and later succumbing to his injuries.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Seven-year-old girl battles life-threatening liver diseaseJamie-Lynn Frommelt, a seven-year-old girl, has been treated in hospital 17 times over the past two years for a potentially life-threatening liver disease. She has to endure an invasive procedure every six to eight weeks to stop internal bleeding. Despite the challenges, Jamie-Lynn remains positive and grateful for the support she receives from the hospital's child life specialist.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Indigenous Boy's Death Raises Concerns about Child ServicesThree women express their disappointment with the prioritization of returning Indigenous children to their communities, following the tragic death of a six-year-old boy.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »