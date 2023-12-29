Ukrainian Family Forced to Leave Home Due to War

In just one day, on Feb. 24, 2022, the dream Roman Pokynchereda had of living with his family in a house he built with his own hands in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, was shattered. Huddled together with their neighbours in air-raid shelters, they could hear the bombs and missiles exploding close by, day and night, and that went on for five days before Roman and his wife Maryna decided to pack up a few clothes and leave the city.

“My children were very nervous because we were underground every night,” said Roman. They thought they would be back home in two weeks, at most. “We had just finished the house,” said Maryna, “It was like his baby. Seven years from start to finish, but we had to leave because war was coming. It was not our decision. “If it was just Roman and I we would never have moved. For me, I was scared if we wait too long and the Russians came and we miss this time to move and I could not help my kid





