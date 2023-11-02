Ukraine Recap: Russia’s War Is Now Static, Kyiv Commander Says

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Israeli Strike Kills Dozens in Gaza, Including Hamas CommanderAn Israeli airstrike in the Jabaliya camp in Gaza resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including a Hamas commander. The exact number of casualties is unknown. The strike highlights the increasing casualties as Israeli troops advance deeper into the northern Gaza Strip. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Israel says Hamas commander killed in strike on Gaza's largest refugee campIsrael says Hamas commander killed in strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Israel says Hamas commander killed in Tuesday strike on Gaza's largest refugee campIsrael says Hamas commander killed in Tuesday strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Ukraine army chief says war with Russia moving to attritional phasePeople walk past a poster depicting Ukrainian servicemen and a slogan which reads 'Bring the victory soon' in Kyiv, on October 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

CBCALERTS: More children killed in Israel-Hamas war than in any other conflict since 2019: NGOPalestinians mourn a child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip during his funeral at a UN-run school in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Source: CBCAlerts | Read more ⮕